Citizenship ceremonies in Killarney hear warnings about threats to democracy

The foundations of Western democracy are under threat in its traditional bastions of the UK and the US, retired High Court judge Bryan McMahon has warned, as he encouraged Ireland's newest citizens to become part of their communities.

Nearly 3,300 people will become Irish citizens in two days of ceremonies in Killarney, with British nationals once again the largest group in attendance, and the US also in the top 10.

Darryl Vance, originally from the US and now living in Loughrea Co Galway, said he had been waiting for this day “for a long time”.

Judge McMahon was “absolutely right” about the US and Donald Trump especially, he said.

'World's greatest club'

“I’ve just been put on the guestlist to the world’s greatest club. Not the poshest, not the flashiest, but the best," he said of becoming an Irish citizen.

Monday’s ceremonies in Killarney were notable for the large numbers of people opting to wear green — green ties, dresses, and in the case of one Hong Kong native, Man Wah Law from Bundoran, Co Donegal, who wore special green shoes and matching dress.

People from 130 countries took part in the ceremonies.

'Come in — and bring your own culture' Ireland's newest citizens were told.

Change in those countries that were once the bastions of western democracy meant the foundations of democracy were being shaken, Judge McMahon warned, before administering the oath of allegiance to the Irish State to its newest citizens.

The Listowel native departed from his usual light-heated address to preface his remarks with how in recent years “the world as we know it has changed utterly”.

War, natural disaster, and famine had led to an unprecedented 100m people being displaced. Other events like the pandemic, “the existential threat” of climate change, and the economic shock of the recent invasion of Ukraine, were among the challenges he highlighted.

Democracy itself is being challenged by a new type of demagoguery.

"Personal integrity, morality and principle” were no longer in evidence.

“I refer to the UK and the USA in particular — two traditional bastions of western democracy,” he said.

It was "with some regret" he referred to these events on a day of such personal achievement for the new citizens.

However, “No man is an island. No island is an island”, he said.

“It is time for concern and vigilance. We must be vigilant in these strange times,” he cautioned.

He encouraged the new citizens to become part of their communities, while not forgetting their roots and own histories.

Integration a two-way process

“Integration is a two-way process," Judge McMahon said.

Darryl Vance echoed the judge's comments.

No country was perfect, but Ireland was holding onto its values of democracy and inclusion, he said.

“Come on in and bring your own culture — that just killed me,” he joked, referring to the speeches at the 40-minute ceremony. This was the opposite to the US where everyone had to forget their own countries and sign up to apple pie and baseball.

Demi Isaac Oviawe, best known for her role as Linda Walsh in the hit comedy 'The Young Offenders', received her citizenship at a ceremony in the INEC, Killarney, on Monday. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Demi Isaac Oviawe, the Cork actress best known for her role in The Young Offenders, said it was "mental" to finally become an Irish citizen.

The 22-year-old, who has been in Ireland since the age of two, said of the certificate:

This is a white page to prove I am just like everyone else.

It had been awkward to book a holiday last minute, as she would always have to book at least two months in advance because of the paperwork.

"Today is very important for me — it's absolutely mental for me," an overjoyed Ms Oviawe said.

Elden Acabal, a healthcare assistant at St James Hospital Dublin, had been waiting for two years to become a citizen, and worked through the pandemic.

Originally from Manilla in the Philippines, Ms Acabal’s husband Cyril is also a healthcare assistant at the hospital. The couple have two children and the whole family are now Irish citizens.

Some 3,300 people are becoming new Irish citizens over two days.

“This is my greatest day,” she said. It means she can travel in and out now without a visa and can work without a work permit.

Abigail Rowe, who moved to Cork 30 years ago, said it was “about time” she became a citizen in the country she loved and regarded as her own. Originally from Sussex in the south of England, Abigail works as an administrator in the Imperial Hotel. Her oldest daughter Bridget has been in Ireland since she was two and also became a citizen.

“We have been wanting to do it for years. I love this country. Any patriotism I have is for Ireland,” she said.

Home is where you choose to live out your life and die and she will be buried in Ireland, she said.

I feel so privileged to be allowed to become an Irish citizen.

Daughter Bridget, an accountant, said it was wonderful to be at the ceremony together.

“Technically I was English but culturally Irish,” the new citizen said.

Sheila Hennessy from Mogeely, Co Cork, with her husband Dave. Sheila arrived in Ireland from Birmingham 50 years ago. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Sheila Hennessy, from Mogeely in East Cork, has been in Ireland for 50 years. She has four sisters and seven grandchildren.

She had no Irish roots but her first husband Tim Herlihy was from Midleton and she arrived in Ireland in 1972 from Birmingham.

This was an Ireland of no running water. But that did not turn her off.

“The first day I came to Ireland I loved it,” she said.

Strangely she was called after the Irish midwife who delivered her.

“I was premature, and they did not think I would survive. My mother called me after the midwife.”

Sheila, accompanied by her second husband Dave Hennessy, said it was a very special day for them both.