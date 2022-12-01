Man, 70s, dies after tractor overturns in Donegal

Thu, 01 Dec, 2022 - 18:27
Mairead Sheehy

A man in his 70s has died after the tractor he was driving overturned in Co Donegal. 

The incident occurred in Ballyshannon at around 10.45am this morning. 

The tractor overturned on the roadside in Corlea and the driver was fatally injured during the collision. His body was taken to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Gardaí have examined the scene and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Any road users with camera/dash-cam footage and who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

