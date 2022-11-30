More than 1,000 Tusla referrals from domestic violence centres in first half of 2022

More than 1,000 Tusla referrals from domestic violence centres in first half of 2022

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said that some parents separated how they behave towards their partner with how they treated their children, even though the impact on children was traumatic and harmful. Picture: Patrick Bolger

Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 02:05
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

More than 1,000 referrals were made to Tusla in the first six months of the year from the managers of domestic violence centres, with Barnardos revealing that one-in-three children it supports has experienced domestic violence or abuse.

The charity's 'Empower Kids Project' will showcase the lived experiences of children through a photography exhibition called 'IT HURTS: LISTEN TO US' in Dublin today, which features photos and words capturing the trauma and turmoil of domestic violence.

"Bam. The sound of a hard blow," is how one child, eight, described their experience. "I feel like I'm locked away in a tent," wrote a 14-year-old girl. Another said: "I am too afraid to speak. I have no voice. I am being controlled."

Clear data needed 

Barnardos called for greater support for children experiencing domestic violence and abuse, and additional research to establish the number of children living with domestic violence and abuse in Ireland — a view shared by both Women's Aid and Safe Ireland.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said a third of children it helps have experienced domestic violence and abuse, and she said accurate data needed to be gathered to provide a full picture of the number of children affected.

She said the organisation's Tender Loving Care project — in which women and children separately discuss their experiences with their peers — is successful in helping people to recover, but that it needed to be in every county. 

And she said: "Domestic violence is a parenting choice", adding that some parents separated how they behave towards their partner with how they treated their children, even though the impact on children was traumatic and harmful.

The latest monthly report from the child and family agency shows that by the end of September 553 mandated reports had been sent to Tusla by managers of domestic violence refuges — more than the total figure for 2021.

In addition, 1,018 referrals to Tusla were made by domestic violence refuge managers in the first six months of the year.

Safe Ireland national services development manager Lisa Marmion said without accurate data, it was impossible to say how many children had attended refuges and how many were impacted.

"I would like to think that there is increased awareness of the impact on children," she said.

The research is going to tell you a significant percentage of child welfare referrals have domestic violence at their core. It may well be that with greater awareness comes greater referrals. They [children] are not simply bystanders — they in their own right are victims.

Safe Ireland CEO Mary McDermott said there was work to be done on understanding the separate needs of children impacted by domestic violence and then addressing it, with Women's Aid calling for similar measures.

Mary McDermott, CEO of there was work to be done on understanding the separate needs of children impacted by domestic violence and then addressing it, with Women's Aid calling for similar measures.

Read More

Number of women turned away by domestic violence refuge doubles due to lack of space

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine Government TD calls for cap on Ukrainian refugees as capacity has been 'exceeded'
Civil Defence Covid 19 medals ceremony Civil Defence volunteers presented with medals for help during pandemic
House prices Government approves €5,000 rise in income eligibility for social housing
#Domestic Violenceabusechild welfare#Violence against womenPlace: IrelandPerson: Suzanne ConnollyPerson: Lisa MarmionPerson: Mary McDermottOrganisation: BarnardosOrganisation: Women's AidOrganisation: Safe IrelandOrganisation: Tusla
<p>Steve Baker, Minister of State for Northern Ireland (Aaron Chown/PA)</p>

Abortion services ‘will be commissioned in Northern Ireland’, minister tells MPs

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.217 s