 Father of baby whose organs were incinerated pleads with politicians to pass bill 

The father of one of the 18 babies whose organs were sent abroad for incineration is asking politicians to pass the Human Tissue Bill which has been approved by the Cabinet.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly brought the Human Tissue (Transplantation, Post-Mortem, Anatomical Examination and Public Display) Bill to the Cabinet on Tuesday morning for approval. It will now proceed through different stages in the Oireachtas.

The bill provides a legislative framework for the retention and disposal of organs used in postmortem examinations. It will also provide a statutory framework for organ donation and transplant services. Under the legislation, people will be deemed to be organ donors unless they have registered their wish not to have their organs donated.

The families of the 18 babies whose organs were sent for incineration from Cork University Hospital have been calling for the publication of the legislation in recent months.

Fintan and Laura Kelleher’s baby daughter, Hope, was among the 18 babies whose organs were sent for incineration without their parent's consent or knowledge.

In recent weeks, the couple launched a petition demanding that the Human Tissue Bill be published by the Department of Health.

'Misguided decision'

Last Friday, a report from a review team set up to examine the circumstances leading to the disposal of the babies’ organs said the organs were incinerated abroad because of a "misguided" decision and a deviation from local policy and national standards.

Fintan Kelleher told the Irish Examiner: “If any good is to come from this, please pass this bill so that no other family has to go through this.”

Fine Gael’s Senator Tim Lombard said the approval of the bill is the first step in the introduction of the legislation. He added: “It is an important day for families.”

Stephen Donnelly described the piece of legislation as a significant one “that includes provisions around organ donation and transplantation, post-mortem practice and procedures in hospital settings, anatomical examination, and public display of bodies after death”.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly described the new legislation as significant.

He added: “Crucially, it will implement the recommendations of the Madden Report regarding consent provisions while the independent regulatory regime being established will help to ensure that the new best practice guidelines being developed by the HSE are complied with by every hospital across the country.”

The 2006 Madden Report recommended that no hospital post-mortem examination should be carried out and no tissue retained for any purpose whatsoever without the informed consent of the family or next of kin.

In relation to organ donation, Mr Donnelly said: “A key priority for me in bringing forward this legislation is to support organ donation and transplantation in Ireland and to make organ donation ‘the norm’ in situations where the opportunity arises. This Bill will help achieve this through the introduction of a soft opt-out system of consent and pathways for living organ donation and altruistic donation, all of which will help increase the donor pool in Ireland.”

A regulatory regime for the conduct of pos-mortems in hospital settings to be overseen by the Health Information & Quality Authority (HIQA) is also included in the bill.

The legislation will now begin its passage through the Oireachtas.