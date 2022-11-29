Planned hike in motorway tolls delayed for six months

Planned increases in road tolls will be delayed for six months, the Irish Examiner has confirmed.

The decision was made by the three Coalition leaders on Monday night, a Government source said, and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is expected to issue a statement shortly.

It was revealed earlier this month that the tolls on the M50 and eight public-private partnership roads were to increase from January 1, 2023.

It is understood the delay to the toll increases will cost the State at least €12.5m to cover the lost revenue for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the toll road operators.

However, a senior source said this will not impact major transport projects planned by the Government and the money to pay for the delay is likely to come from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

Officials in Mr Ryan’s department will work with TII and toll road operators following the decision made by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Tanáiste Leo Varadkar on Monday night.

Toll receipts are used to cover the cost of maintaining roads and the planned increase was due to inflation.

A senior source said: “The delay will not impact the funding spent on huge transport projects.”

The increases are now delayed until July 1, 2023.

On the TII-operated M50, there is to be an increase of 30c for cars without tags or video accounts on the M50, bringing the toll paid to €3.50.

There will be no change to the Port Tunnel, which is also operated by TII.

On seven of the eight routes, tolls for cars will increase by 10c while on the M4 there will be an increase of 20c for cars.

Mr Ryan is due to issue a statement shortly confirming the delay.