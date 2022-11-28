Suspected firearm recovered in Co Tyrone security alert

A suspected firearm has been recovered following a security alert in Co Tyrone.

Police said the security alert in the Cookstown area ended on Monday evening.

A number of properties were evacuated in the Drum Road area after officers received a report of a suspicious object shortly before 10am on Monday.

A section of Drum Road was closed for a time.

Inspector Hughes said: “A suspected firearm was recovered from the scene and removed for further examination.

“We have now been able to reopen the road and residents have returned to their homes while our investigation continues.”

Anyone with any information about the security alert is asked to contact police on 101.