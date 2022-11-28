Suspected firearm recovered in Co Tyrone security alert

Suspected firearm recovered in Co Tyrone security alert
A security alert in Co Tyrone has ended (Niall Carson/PA Wire)
Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 18:50
Michelle Devane, PA

A suspected firearm has been recovered following a security alert in Co Tyrone.

Police said the security alert in the Cookstown area ended on Monday evening.
A number of properties were evacuated in the Drum Road area after officers received a report of a suspicious object shortly before 10am on Monday.

A section of Drum Road was closed for a time.

Inspector Hughes said: “A suspected firearm was recovered from the scene and removed for further examination.

“We have now been able to reopen the road and residents have returned to their homes while our investigation continues.”

Anyone with any information about the security alert is asked to contact police on 101.

More in this section

O'Gorman rules out closing East Wall facility for emergency accommodation O'Gorman rules out closing East Wall facility for emergency accommodation
Garda inscription on a police jacket from Ireland Witness appeal following Kildare collision which injured two pedestrians, 60s, and driver
Q&A: How will the new Deposit Return Scheme for plastic bottles and cans work? Q&A: How will the new Deposit Return Scheme for plastic bottles and cans work?
firearmPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Health Minister  Stephen Donnelly speaking to Traveller Missie Collins from the Traveling Community at the launch of the first National Traveller Health Action Plan (NTHAP) 2022-2027. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland</p>

New health strategy for Travellers welcomed

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s