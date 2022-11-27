Man, 40s, killed after being struck by car in Galway

A pedestrian has died after an incident in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N83 at Cahervoley, Cummer near Tuam.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, did not require hospital treatment.

The scene is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place on the N83 between Corofin Cross and Corrandrum National School.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the fatal incident to come forward.

Road users with camera footage, including dash cam, and who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.