Warning issued after Irish woman dies following procedure in Turkey

Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 11:32
Michelle McGlynn

Irish people are being warned about travelling abroad for medical procedures following the death of an Irish woman this week.

A Dublin woman has passed away in Turkey having undergone a procedure there.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance at this time.

The Department has warned Irish people who are travelling to Turkey for medical services including surgical, dental and cosmetic procedures.

It said it is aware that some people have experienced complications during the course of their treatment in Turkey, adding that a number have died following medical procedures.

All surgery carries an element of risk and anyone considering travelling should inform themselves of both the risks and benefits of any procedures.

Those considering Turkey for medical treatment should carry out their own independent research regarding the credentials of any service provider they may encounter during the course of their treatment and any follow-up care.

A list of facilities accredited with the Turkish authorities can be accessed on the Health Services General Directorate website.

It is also advised to discuss any plans with your own doctor, dentist or specialist before committing to a surgery abroad.

"Individuals should also familiarise themselves with any follow-up treatment or process that may be required, and be aware that they may encounter communication difficulties in a non-English speaking environment," the Department states.

"It is essential that appropriate travel insurance is in place."

People are reminded that the EU's Cross Border Directive and Treatment Abroad Scheme does not extend to Turkey.

