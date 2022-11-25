Man, 80s, in crash between car and tractor in Leitrim

Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 22:42
Sally Gorman

A man in his 80s has died in a crash in Co Leitrim.

He was driving a car which collided with a tractor on the R280 between Drumkeerin and Manorhamilton at around 5pm this evening.

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he later passed away. No-one else was injured in the collision.

The road is currently closed, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the on the R280 at Killargue, between 4:30pm and 5:30pm have been asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on 071 982 0620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

