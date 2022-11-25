Three arrested after drugs seized in INLA-related searches

Three arrested after drugs seized in INLA-related searches

Police have seized drugs in the north west of Northern Ireland (PA)

Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 20:30
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Three people have been arrested after drugs worth an estimated £130,000 were seized by officers investigating the INLA paramilitary group.

Police said substantial quantities of cannabis and suspected class A drugs with an estimated street value of more than £130,000 were recovered during searches in the north west of Northern Ireland.

A 23-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were arrested following the searches while a 31-year-old man was arrested in Belfast.

All three have been remanded in custody.

The searches were carried out by members of the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating criminality associated with the INLA.

A PSNI spokesman said: “This is a significant seizure of controlled drugs which have now been safely removed from our streets and community.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 or submit a report online.”

This can be done using the non-emergency form on the “make a report” section of the PSNI website, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through its website.

INLA#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
