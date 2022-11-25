Record high of 11,397 people in emergency accommodation in October

Another new homelessness record was marked by outcry among charities and support organisations, with the latest monthly reporting showing 11,397 people homeless in October, a rise in the number of people in emergency accommodation for the sixth month in a row.

The latest report issued by the Department of Housing showed 4,974 of those homeless in October were males, alongside 2,973 women and 3,480 children.

It is the first time the monthly tally breached the 11,000 barrier.

Catherine Kenny, CEO of Dublin Simon Community, said the situation was "truly heartbreaking".

"We are devastated to learn of the continued increase in the number of people presenting to Dublin emergency accommodation services. For the sixth month in a row, we have reached the scandalous milestone of the highest number of people ever recorded in homelessness in the capital.

“Among this group is a growing cohort of older people presenting to emergency accommodation services. In the last 12 months, the number of people aged 65 and older residing in emergency accommodation has grown by 39%.

"Over the same period, the number of people aged between 45 and 64 has grown by 32%."

The increase of 422 people in only one month in emergency accommodation was described as shocking by Focus Ireland.

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said: “In the face of these shameful figures, it is important to remind ourselves that homelessness is not inevitable. It is not a natural phenomenon, it is the result of bad policies and can be ended, over time, with better policies delivered with urgency.

"However, the failure of successive governments has led to a crisis where nearly 3,500 children will spend Christmas in emergency accommodation.

"Too many of these children were born into homelessness this year and will spend their first-ever Christmas in this world as homeless. Words cannot properly express how morally wrong it is that this is happening.”

David Carroll, Chief Executive of Depaul, said: "Numbers in homelessness are now at unacceptable levels. Unfortunately, these figures were predictable and expected - there is no longer a sense of shock and awe.

“We saw a temporary hiatus in homelessness as a result of Covid but this was artificial. Depaul saw the signs as early as 2017 that serious action needed to be taken. We are now dealing with the consequences of not taking action early enough.

"Everything we talked about five years ago still strongly applies – we need a robust private sector, significant preventative measures and more social housing supply particularly for specific vulnerable groups."

Wayne Stanley, head of policy and communication at the Simon Communities of Ireland, said the situation is "completely unacceptable".

"The Simon Communities across Ireland will be there for those who need them but we have to see an end to this crisis.

We need action from the Government that will quickly increase our social and affordable housing stock.

"The moratorium on evictions will provide some breathing room for vulnerable individuals and families facing eviction this winter."

Mr Stanley added: "The Government must grasp the opportunity this offers."