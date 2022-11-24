Consumer expert urges people to replace hot water bottles after three years 

With the cold weather creeping in and energy bills creeping up, many people have resorted to using hot water bottles for extra heat this winter.

But a consumer expert has warned that "half of hot water bottle injuries need skin grafts and surgeries" and she urged people to replace them at appropriate intervals.

Alice Beer, who regularly appears on ITV's This Morning, told viewers that a parent reached out to her online after their child suffered third-degree burns from a burst hot water bottle.

In order to combat this "common issue", Ms Beer stressed how important it is to remove the cover of your hot water bottle before filling it up, so you can examine the condition it is in.

She also recommended not using hot water, as opposed to boiling, to fill your hot water bottle, and urged everyone to replace their hot water bottle every three years.

Ms Beer then went on to demonstrate how to check the date a hot water bottle was manufactured — so you know how long you have had it.

She said: "Inside you have got a daisy wheel date. It's got 12 segments and in the middle of this one you have got a 22. This one was made in 2022. Then you have 12 segments around the outside and those are the months.

"You can tell the month it was manufactured from when the dots end. This one has got dots in eight segments so it was made in August," she said.

Ms Beer added that if there is no wheel on a hot water bottle, it should be gotten rid of.

[media=youtbe]https://youtu.be/pgM2weqWsH0[/media]

When contacted, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said it would advise consumers to carefully read and follow manufacturer’s instructions before using such a product.

"We would also suggest that consumers use hot, rather than boiling water, and they don’t overfill their hot water bottles."