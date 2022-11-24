Traveller mental health advocates warn situation has 'never been as bad' 

Traveller mental health advocates have warned the situation has "never been as bad", adding that families grieving the loss of a loved one through suicide risk online abuse from "keyboard warriors" if they raise the issue publicly.

Biddy McDonagh, a community health care worker with the Cork Traveller Visibility Group, and Roma health co-ordinator for the North-West Hugh Friel made the comments as the Bar of Ireland Human Rights Award was awarded to the National Traveller Mental Health Network.

While both welcomed the accolade, the support workers said the situation regarding mental health and suicide among the Traveller community was dire.

Ms McDonagh, 62, referred to a 2010 all-Ireland health study which highlighted the poorer health outcomes for Travellers.

"At that time in 2010 we were mainly looking at young males, 20-25, 18-25 bracket [dying by suicide], but since then we are looking at young people as young as 13, we are looking at grandparents, both men and women," she said.

"It has risen so, so much. You cannot pinpoint one age now — it is young people and old people."

She said a combination of longstanding issues were to blame, including poor standards of accommodation, lack of employment and access to education and discrimination.

"I think the discrimination has got a lot worse since," she said. "People are blatantly discriminating against Travellers.

We were promised a lot and every government has not delivered on it.

"We are looking for the implementation of a Traveller mental health strategy and we are looking for an ombudsman for Travellers," she said. "That would go towards addressing some of the issues within our community.

"We know it for sure that we have young people [aged] 12 or 13 taking their own lives. One young man, he was after being bullied online. A young girl, she was being bullied online.

"There is a lot of that social media stuff that has a big part to play."

Ms McDonagh said this even extended to the risk that a family which highlights such cases may receive even more abuse — a view echoed by Hugh Friel.

Online abuse

"It is down to societal racism," he said, adding that "keyboard warriors" often caused and added to this.

Mr Friel said he has lost three members of his own wider family to suicide and said of the current situation regarding mental health among the community: "I have never seen it as bad, never seen it as concerning."

The risk of suicide is six times higher for Travellers than the general population, with 82% of the community having been directly affected.

Speaking in advance of the award, chair of The Bar of Ireland, Sara Phelan SC said: “The State’s recognition in 2017 of Travellers as an official ethnic minority had practical and symbolic significance.

"However, the day-to-day issues of exclusion and marginalisation persist, and I can certainly say, counting Travellers among my clients, that these are very real issues for Travellers in Ireland today.

"The mental health burden carried by Travellers — related to, for example, housing, education, health — has been courageously championed by The National Traveller Mental Health Network.

"This award acknowledges the work of volunteers and social workers who are seeking to secure the fundamental rights of the Traveller Community."

— If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.