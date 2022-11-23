Fresh wind warning issued for southern counties

Another status yellow wind warning has been put in place for some Munster counties tomorrow.

The warning, which comes into place at 5am tomorrow morning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford will bring "very strong and gusty south to southwest winds with the potential for wave overtopping" according to Met Éireann.

The warning will be in place until 11am tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Galway are currently under an existing status yellow wind warning until 7pm tonight.

The forecaster said that gusts of up to 90 to 110km/h can be expected, with the strongest winds in exposed areas.

"Potential for localised spray and wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts," it was added.

A gale warning will also come into effect at midnight tonight for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea, and will be in place until 3pm tomorrow.

"Southerly winds veering southwest will reach gale force 8 or higher on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea," said the forecaster.

Tonight will see showers will continue for a time, but will gradually die out as clear spells develop in many areas.

"However rain and strong southerly winds will develop in the west and southwest later tonight extending to all areas by morning."

Tomorrow morning will see heavy rain that will clear eastwards with strong southerly winds and with localised flooding possible.

"Sunshine and showers will follow for the afternoon with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible. Southwest winds will become strong and gusty, especially in the west."