€300,000 emergency fund launched for people impacted by recent Cork and Wexford floods

A €300,000 emergency fund has been established to help those impacted by flooding in Cork and Wexford.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar brought details of the humanitarian scheme, which will assist small businesses, community, voluntary and sporting bodies, to Cabinet.
The funds will go towards assisting those businesses and organisations that were hit by flooding between October 16 and November 9.
Heavy rainfall in Gorey, Co Wexford earlier this month caused hundreds of thousands of euro worth of damage while parts of Cork have also been impacted in recent weeks when high tides combined with significant rain.