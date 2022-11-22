Housing outlook 'not as positive as we would like', McGrath tells Cork businesses

The outlook for housing supply for next year and beyond “is not as positive as we would like” Minister Michael McGrath has told a gala event in Dublin.

Mr McGrath, speaking at the annual Cork Chamber of Commerce Dublin dinner said the Government “will work” to unlock the blockages that are there.

He was speaking after it was confirmed that housing commencements are down 14% year on year.

“I know the private sector is facing challenges, and the outlook for supply next year and beyond is not as positive as we would like,” he said.

“I want to assure you we will work with the industry in a spirit of cooperation to unlock the blockages that are there,” he said.

There are currently 760 affordable purchase properties in the pipeline in Cork city and county and there have already been over 100 First Home Shared Equity Scheme applications approved in Cork, the Cork South Central TD told the event attended by more than 1,000 people.

He said the global economy is experiencing a period of real challenge.

In a few short years, we have faced a series of economic shocks from Brexit, Covid-19, and war in Europe.

“You might expect to have to deal with one such seismic event in a lifetime, but three in succession is without precedent, and it has tested our collective resolve,” he added.

“All of our challenges pale into insignificance when you consider the devastation of war that has been visited on the people of Ukraine through no fault of their own.

From the depths of adversity, their resolve and fortitude is an inspiration.”

As a direct consequence of the war, inflation now is running at rates not seen in 40 years, putting many households and businesses under serious pressure, outlined Mr McGrath.

“That is precisely why the budget provided for a series of once off and permanent measures. Since budget day, we have already paid €1.2bn in exceptional supports, with much of it going to the most vulnerable,” he added.

“We are working now to implement the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme.

“Qualifying businesses will receive a payment covering 40% of the increase in their electricity and natural gas bills relative to last year, with a monthly payment cap of €10,000 per business per month, which may increase to up to €30,000 per month where the business has multiple premises,” the minister said.

The Revenue Commissioners will open for registrations for this scheme on November 26 and will receive claims from December 5.

“Once the finance bill passes through the Oireachtas, we expect payments will issue before Christmas.

“The current plan is that the scheme will run until the end of February 2023. We will keep the duration and the payment caps under review, but the priority for now is to get the scheme up and running, and the payments issued, he said.

Mr McGrath said despite the challenges last year, in Cork city and county, nearly 2,300 homes were completed which is over double the number in 2016. He said:

The number will be higher this year, and we need to maintain momentum.”

He said Cork was in a position of strength facing into a difficult period ahead, with its broadly based and diverse economy.

Cork generates approximately 19% of our national gross domestic product (GDP), he said.

“As well as vibrant small indigenous firms operating locally, we have a significant ecosystem of well-established companies across technology, life sciences, international financial services, and engineering and industrial technologies.

“We have 200 IDA-supported firms in Cork employing over 45,000 people and a further 25,000 employed across 446 Enterprise Ireland-supported firms,” he added.