'More than 100,000 patients on trolleys: If this isn't a crisis, then what is? 

Temporary fixes will not get patients off trolleys, with hospitals outside of Dublin facing the biggest challenges, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has warned.

There were 625 patients on trolleys on Tuesday with hospitals in Munster and Connacht the worst affected.

This included 72 patients in Cork University Hospital (CUH), 27 at the Mercy Hospital, 72 at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), and 48 in Letterkenny.

INMO assistant director of industrial relations for South, Colm Porter, said the situation is an emergency for patients.

“There’s been over 100,000 people on trolleys so far in 2022, if that is not an emergency, then what is?,” he said.

A specialist team from the HSE has been working with UHL to reduce trolley numbers. However, Mr Porter said initial reductions have not lasted.

“Unfortunately, the experience was that numbers are now back up there again, at very high levels again,” he said.

“They (the HSE team) is going into CUH. We may see some improvement in terms of flow through the hospital and that sort of thing.

“As far as we are aware, initial meetings have taken place. There has been some engagement with the HSE team.”

However, he warned it would be very frustrating for nurses and patients if any temporary improvements lead politicians to reduce tdedicated funding.

“The system is not functioning properly. So, when the extra resources go in, it does seem to have some impact, but once additional pressure comes in from an uptake in Covid or whatever, then you just go back to similar levels again,” he said.

More respite beds needed in Munster

Mr Porter called for better implementation of Sláintecare across Munster, saying more respite beds would help hospitals discharge patients when they are ready to leave acute care. This would free up hospital beds for people with limited emergency care options.

“In Dublin there are more options. There are more hospitals, and more access to VHI clinics and other clinics,” he said.

You have hospitals like CUH and UHL and they are all things to everybody.

"It is a major trauma centre, it’s the local emergency department as well, it’s the outpatients.”

This is also an issue in Galway and Donegal, he warned.

Bantry Hospital in West Cork had three people on trolleys, even though it does not have an emergency department.

Mr Porter said this hospital has a local injury unit and the patients on trolleys could have been admitted through this. A medical assessment unit is also on site for suspected heart attacks and other conditions.

He also said there is growing anecdotal evidence the accommodation crisis is leading to nurse shortages at key hospitals.

“We have had overseas nurse coming from the likes of India or the Philippines. Then they do their adaption courses in CUH or other areas, they pass the course, and they can’t find anywhere to live,” he said.

“If people can’t find accommodation, they are coming and getting trained but going again.”