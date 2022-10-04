Waiting lists up despite €350m funding

Many in-patient waiting lists at Munster hospitals have increased over the past year despite significant funding, analysis shows.

February saw the Government allocate €350m in dedicated funding to tackle waiting lists, following a previous plan for September to December 2021. The funding includes paying for public patients to be treated in private facilities in Ireland, Northern Ireland and across the EU.

In-patient waiting lists grew from 68,102 in August 2021 to 79,280 in August 2022, according to the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF).

At Cork University Hospital, lists increased from 1,118 people to 1,557, with 271 people waiting longer than 18 months compared to 249 the previous year.

At University Hospital Waterford (UHW) these numbers increased from 3,951 last year to 4,932 this year, while University Hospital Limerick (UHL) had 1,769 waiting last year, and this has increased to 2,040 in 2022.

Ophthalmology in-patient waiting lists across all hospitals, including for cataracts, increased from 7,788 people last year to 8,861. There are still 571 people waiting longer than 18 months, down from 993.

Last August, there were 12,334 people waiting for general surgery across all hospitals, this has increased to 12,920.

Separate figures provided by the Department of Health show some out-patient specialities in some hospitals reducing.

UHW reduced their overall out-patient waiting lists by 9,780 people or 21%. The numbers waiting more than one year was reduced by 11,313 people or 48%.

UHL has reduced their overall out-patient list by 12%, or 7,230 people, during the last 12 months.