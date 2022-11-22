Climate change summits need rethink over transport emissions involved

'A return flight from Dublin to Cop27 would equate to approximately 1.3 tonnes of CO2, which in itself will be approximately the same as driving an SUV for 9,000km.' Picture: AP/Peter Dejong

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 17:34
Pádraig Hoare, Environment Correspondent

A rethink on hosting future UN climate change Cop summits is needed because of the huge emissions associated with delegates flying in from around the world, an expert has said.

Dr Brian Caulfield, Trinity College Dublin associate professor in the Department of Civil, Structural, and Environmental Engineering, has extensively researched the environmental impacts of transport emissions.

He told the Irish Examiner there had to be a better way of hammering out climate deals than thousands of people flying to places such as Egypt or Scotland every year.

Cop27 in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheikh saw an historic agreement on so-called loss and damage, ostensibly richer countries paying a significant share to more vulnerable countries to compensate for climate change-related disasters.

On the other hand, it has come under fire for failure to agree on greenhouse gas emissions reduction and the watering down of language surrounding fossil fuel usage in the future.

Dr Caulfield said Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and the Irish delegation of negotiators deserved "many congratulations" for their part in securing the loss and damage deal, playing a lead role in the brokering of an agreement on behalf of the EU.

However, one should question the need for tens of thousands of delegates to attend a resort in the desert to hammer out a climate deal, he said.

A return flight from Dublin to Cop would equate to approximately 1.3 tonnes of CO2, which in itself will be approximately the same as driving an SUV for 9,000km. 

"In my field, we all have to attend conferences and sometimes air travel is unavoidable — I am taking my first flight in three years to a conference soon. But I do think that in the future the arrangement of Cop needs to be done in a more climate friendly way," he added.

Last year's Cop26 event in Glasgow was calculated by Greenpeace to have generated more than 100,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, with 60% of the total generated from delegates flying in from around the world. 

The Glasgow event was twice as high as the previous Cop25 in Madrid, which generated more than 51,101 tonnes, according to consultants Arup. More than 39,000 participants attended Cop26 in Glasgow, compared to about 27,000 at Cop25 in Madrid.

It is estimated that about 35,000 attended the two-week Cop27 in Egypt, with hundreds of delegates representing firms and countries producing fossil fuels. The United Arab Emirates will host the Cop28 event next year.

Irish Examiner view: Progress is made at Cop27 but worry lingers

