Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Dublin woman

Have you seen Elaine Maguire? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 09:02
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are looking for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of missing Dublin woman Elaine Maguire.

Elaine, 54, was last seen in the Dublin 1 area on Thursday, November 17.

She is known to frequent Dublin city centre.

Elaine is described as being 5'6" with brown hair and green eyes. It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and Elaine's family have voiced their concern for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Elaine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Missing people
