Man, 70s, dies after van enters water at Offaly marina

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a fatal incident in Co Offaly on Sunday that resulted in the death of a man.

At around 5.30pm, a van entered the water at Banagher Marina.

Emergency services attended the scene and treated the man, aged in his 70s, at the scene.

He was taken to Ballinasloe Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There were no other persons in the van at the time of the incident.

The scene is currently being preserved to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with any information they may have.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and were in the area at the time are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169 710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.