Man, 70s, dies after van enters water at Offaly marina

Man, 70s, dies after van enters water at Offaly marina

At around 5.30pm yesterday, a van entered the water at Banagher Marina. Picture: Google maps

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 10:22
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a fatal incident in Co Offaly on Sunday that resulted in the death of a man.

At around 5.30pm, a van entered the water at Banagher Marina.

Emergency services attended the scene and treated the man, aged in his 70s, at the scene.

He was taken to Ballinasloe Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There were no other persons in the van at the time of the incident.

The scene is currently being preserved to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with any information they may have.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and were in the area at the time are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169 710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Man, 60s, killed in suspected hit and run in Tipperary

More in this section

Man, 60s, killed in suspected hit and run in Tipperary Man, 60s, killed in suspected hit and run in Tipperary
Open black umbrella in wet weather. Autumn rain. Deep sorrow. Wet umbrella against backdrop of street. Sad mood. Raining in city Heavy rain and localised flooding countrywide with weather warnings in place
Weapons and over €200k of cocaine seized by gardaí in Dublin Weapons and over €200k of cocaine seized by gardaí in Dublin
Man, 70s, dies after van enters water at Offaly marina

An Post to set limits on free postage scheme to Ukraine in advance of Christmas rush

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s