Orange and yellow weather warnings in place across the country

Met Éireann says that "some very intense falls of rain are possible" and that heavy rain or thundery pulses will lead to flooding in places

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 08:30
Olivia Kelleher

A status orange weather warning which came in to effect at 8am today in Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow will remain in place until 11am.

Met Éireann says that "some very intense falls of rain are possible" in the named counties and that heavy rain or thundery pulses will lead to flooding in places.

Localised flooding has already been reported in some areas of Cork, including the North Ring road and on the R610 between Carrigaline and Passage West.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow rain warning came into place nationwide at 3am and is in place until 8pm. Met Éireann says that heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption to travel throughout the day.

Heavy rain is anticipated this morning, especially in the southeast, with fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds. Outbreaks of rain will continue across most places into the afternoon with further flooding expected.

While a gradual clearance will develop in the southwest and west, heavy showers will follow the rain.

Met Éireann says that the country will experience the highest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

"Winds will slowly ease and veer westerly through the day before increasing fresh to strong and gusty over Munster later."

Tonight, some scattered outbreaks of rain will occur, along with mist and fog patches. Where clear skies persist, frost will develop too.

"Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees. Windy in the south and southwest with very strong westerly winds developing there, moderate variable breezes elsewhere."

Tuesday will start with scattered outbreaks of rain, mainly across the east and southwest. Longer drier spells too with some sunshine getting through. Highest temperatures of 7C to 11C, in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes. 

The overall outlook for the week is for unsettled weather with rain or showers most days and temperatures close to the seasonal norm.

