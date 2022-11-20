'Intense rain' possible as Met Éireann issues warning for entire country

'Intense rain' possible as Met Éireann issues warning for entire country

The forecaster is predicting that heavy or thundery pulses of rain Sunday night and Monday will lead to flooding in places. Picture: iStock.

Sun, 20 Nov, 2022 - 20:02
Sally Gorman

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for the whole country tomorrow.

The forecaster is predicting that heavy or thundery pulses of rain Sunday night and Monday may lead to flooding in places.

The warning comes into place at 3am Monday morning and will end at 8pm Monday evening.

A Status Orange rain warning has also been issued for Wicklow, Wexford, and Waterford, where "very intense falls of rain are possible".

This warning comes into effect at 7am Monday morning and will end at midday.

According to Met Éireann, Monday will start off wet with heavy or thundery rain, especially in the southeast, paired with strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

Outbreaks of rain will continue into the afternoon, with flooding expected.

A gradual clearance is expected to develop in the southwest and west, but heavy showers will follow the rain. 

Winds will slowly ease and veer westerly through the day before increasing fresh to strong and gusty over Munster later.

Highest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

On Tuesday, scattered outbreaks of rain will occur, mainly across the north and northeast early on, and later across the southwest. 

Longer drier spells are predicted too though, with some sunshine getting through.

Highest temperatures of 7C to 11C, in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes.

<p>A demonstrator holds a sign reading "fossil fuels kill!" at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.</p>

