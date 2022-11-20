Gardaí searching for missing Dublin man

Jonathan Boyle. Picture Garda Info

Sun, 20 Nov, 2022 - 10:41
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin are asking for the public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing man. 

Jonathan Boyle, 44, is missing from Carrickmines in Dublin since the morning of Friday, November 18.

Jonathan is described as being approximately 5’11” with a slim build, grey hair and green eyes. 

When he last seen, he was wearing a blue and grey jacket and a Liverpool football jersey.

Gardaí and Jonathan’s family say they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Jonathan’s whereabouts should contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

