Government to meet transport chiefs over planned toll increases

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton at the Fine Gael ard fheis at Technological University of the Shannon in Athlone, Co Westmeath. Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 13:33
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Motorists should not be forced to "bear the brunt" of proposed toll rises, the junior transport minister has said.

Motorway toll charges across the country will rise to their maximum permitted price in the coming weeks, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has confirmed.

The price increases, which TII says are being introduced due to inflation, will come into effect on January 1, 2023.

Speaking at the Fine Gael ard fheis in Athlone, Hildegarde Naughton said the Government would have conversations with TII over the decision. She said the "bottom line" is a solution that ensures "commuters are not bearing the brunt of this".

“I think these are conversations that really need to happen now,” said Ms Naughton.

“What we don’t want to do is give with one hand and be taking with another, so these conversations have to happen in relation to how we can manage this.” 

Ms Naughton said the Government will consider extending the cut in excise on petrol and diesel to offset the rise in tolls.

“That's where the engagement between Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Government needs to happen in order to find that solution.

“What it is, we don't know right now. But there has to be a solution.

“[An excise duty cut] is a Government decision. That will be all part of the Government’s consideration. What needs to happen here is the commuter cannot be incurring increased costs, particularly during a cost-of-living crisis.

“What we cannot have now is another situation where another arm of the State is increasing the cost for people.” 

Of the country's 10 motorways, eight are operated under public private partnership and two are operated directly on behalf of TII.

On the M1, M7, M8, N6, N25 at Waterford and N18 Limerick Tunnel, tolls for cars will increase from €2 to €2.10.

Read More

Motorway toll charges to increase to 'maximum' level from January 

