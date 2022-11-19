Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin woman

Gardaí are appealing for public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing woman.
22-year-old Erica Tiebel was last seen in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin 15 on Sunday, October 23.
She is described as being 5’6” in height with long straight red hair and she wears glasses. When she was last seen, Erica was wearing a black jacket.
Gardaí and Erica’s family are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station 01 666 70000 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.