RTÉ newscaster Eileen Dunne bids emotional farewell after 42 years

Veteran RTÉ newscaster Eileen Dunne signed off this evening with some personal news — confirming it was her final news bulletin after a 42-year career with the state broadcaster.

In an emotional goodbye at the end of the 9pm news, Ms Dunne announced her retirement and said it had been a privilege working for what she described as a wonderful organisation.

“I’ve only ever been as good as the people behind me,” she said.

She thanked her family and “early mentors” who she said sustained her over the years.

She paid tribute to her newsroom colleagues in front of and behind the cameras, as well as those working in wardrobe and makeup.

She also thanked viewers for their support, especially during the turbulent years of the Covid pandemic.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege. See you on the other side,” she said.

The bulletin ended with a montage of some of Ms Dunne’s work and interviews on the news over the years, to the soundtrack of The Doors, Don't You Love Her Madly.

She has also presented coverage of major global news stories and State occasions, including the official State commemorations of the 1916 Rising and State funerals.

The broadcaster joined RTÉ in 1980 as a radio continuity announcer and moved to the newsroom in 1984.

She has anchored all the main Irish TV news programmes during her career, including the One O'Clock News, Six One News, and in most recent years, the Nine O'Clock News, as well as radio news bulletins on RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ Lyric FM.