CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan laid to rest following private funeral

Vicky Phelan has been laid to rest following a private funeral.

The CervicalCheck campaigner and mother-of-two died in the early hours of Monday morning at Milford Care Centre after "a long illness borne with great dignity".

Ms Phelan grabbed the attention of the public in 2018 after bringing a High Court case over how her cervical smears tests were handled.

In a post on RIP.ie, it was revealed that in accordance with Ms Phelan's wishes, a private funeral has taken place. She is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Amelia, son Darragh, parents John and Gaby Kelly and her siblings Robbie, Lee, Jonnie and Lyndsey.

In lieu of flowers, people have been asked to make donations to Milford Care Centre.

Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014, three years after a smear test result she had undergone was wrongly reported as clear.

Her case prompted more than 200 other women to come forward over misreported smear test results and led to a series of reviews of Ireland’s cervical cancer screening programme CervicalCheck.

Vicky Phelan grabbed the attention of the public in 2018 after bringing a High Court case over how her cervical smears tests were handled. Picture: CourtPix

Despite receiving a terminal cervical cancer diagnosis, Ms Phelan actively campaigned for better healthcare and better accountability in the healthcare system and co-founded the 221+ advocacy group alongside campaigners Lorraine Walsh and Stephen Teap.

Speaking following her death, Ms Phelan's family paid tribute to her, saying she will leave a void in their lives that “at this point seems impossible to fill”.

“It is with an immense burden of grief that earlier today we bade our final farewell to our beloved Vicky,” a statement from her husband Jim and children Amelia and Darragh said.

“She was the heart and soul of our family unit and her passing will leave a void in all our lives, that at this point seems impossible to fill.

“We cherish the memories of a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, whose ability to deal with the struggles of life has inspired not only ourselves but an entire nation.

“The outpouring of grief and good wishes from far and wide are truly appreciated. Funeral arrangements when made will be private, with an opportunity for people to pay their respects in due course.”