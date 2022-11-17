Chairman of Horse Sport Ireland resigns days after six board members depart

The chairman of Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) has resigned from his position, just days after the departure of three-quarters of its board members resigned their positions in just seven days.

Joe Reynolds had been the sole remaining director after the departure of the other board members, throwing the body into disarray.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announced this evening that a new interim chair and board members have been appointed and will remain in-situ until after the Paris Olympics.

“What is important now is that we have a period of stability for the organisation and its staff in the period running up to the next Olympics," the minister said.

Michael Dowling, former chair of Kerry Group PLC, has been appointed interim chairman.

He will be joined on the board by Professor Niamh Brennan, Professor of Management and Corporate Governance at UCD, Ms Zoe Kavanagh, Chief Executive Officer of the National Dairy Council, and Dr Kevin Smyth, former Chief Financial Officer at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The appointments are effective immediately.

Mr McConalogue said the team will cast an objective eye on the running of the organisation, the development of the sector and the stewardship of almost €7m in public funds annually.

This evening, Mr Reynolds said that in recent months "deep divisions" arose at board level and it was not possible to build a bridge between the differing parties.

"These divisions related to a wide range of core issues, some of which were personality driven, while others were linked to historic issues within some affiliated groups," he said.

Mr Reynolds went on to say that matters came to a head recently after a number of directors voted in favour of a motion "against specific legal advice".

This directly led to the ongoing issues becoming irreconcilable, he added.

The outgoing chairman said he told McConalogue ten days ago that he would stand aside after five years in the role but it was requested that he remain while efforts were made to make the necessary changes to the board.

"Irish equestrian sport is currently thriving, with our teams and riders competing and winning internationally on a regular basis," Mr Reynolds said.

"We are fortunate to have some of the world’s best riders, owners, producers and breeders in Ireland and it has been an honour for me to represent them and to work on their behalf."