Horse Sport Ireland: Three-quarters of board members resign in just seven days

Crisis has engulfed Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) after three-quarters of its board members resigned their positions in just seven days.

HSI, which is the national governing body for all equestrian sport — apart from horse racing which is governed by Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) — saw an additional four board members resign on Friday last, November 11.

This followed the decision of two further members to resign their places on the board exactly a week previously on November 4.

HSI, which receives €6m in annual funding from the State, confirmed the departures as being UCD marketing Professor Mary Lambkin Coyle and Cork-based solicitor David O’Meara on November 4, and Paul Duffy, Clare Hughes, Tom Freyne, and former TD and European Affairs Minister Lucinda Creighton on November 11.

It is believed the departures have resulted from a rift on the board regarding the performance of chief executive Denis Duggan — the former head of Macra na Feirme who only took over the role at HSI in January last. Mr Duggan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A source said that some of the board members had become “disillusioned” by the manner in which Mr Duggan performs his job, and felt that it had become clear that he was not the correct fit for the role.

Likewise, there was dissatisfaction with the leadership of chair of the board Joe Reynolds — one of only two remaining board members — they said.

“The Department [of Agriculture] will be hoping that new directors are appointed quickly so this thing will go away,” they added.

A spokesperson for Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said he is aware of the recent resignations.

"The Minister is considering the best course of action in the interest of HSI and the industry as a whole."

Ms Lambkin Coyle and Mr O’Meara are understood to have been in favour of Mr Duggan staying in his role, while the four most recent resignations believed he should be replaced.

A spokesperson for HSI said that its “core role is to promote the development and growth of the sport horse sector in Ireland, and this is always the key focus of the organisation”.

“Given the recent resignation of a number of directors, the chairman of Horse Sport Ireland is currently liaising with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in relation to this as a matter of urgency,” they said.

As to the reason for the departures, the spokesperson said that it would be “inappropriate for Horse Sport Ireland to comment on the motivation of former or current board members”.