Sport Ireland plans ambitious development of campus

Sport Ireland plans ambitious development of campus

Sport Ireland board chairperson Kieran Mulvey, chief executive Dr Una May, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers and Sport Ireland's Tony Lawless at the launch at the National Indoor Arena. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 21:30
Conor Capplis

An ambitious plan to develop Sport Ireland’s campus in the coming decades will be a “major milestone” and a reward for Irish athletes’ “extraordinary success” on the world stage, its chairperson has said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today unveiled the 15- to 20-year masterplan which will see a range of capital developments for Irish athletes in Sport Ireland’s West Dublin site.

Among the new facilities announced were a national velodrome and badminton centre, which are expected to be the first to be delivered. In addition, multiple accommodation centres for athletes, an athlete hub, conferencing and meeting facilities, a refurbished courtyard, a public plaza, outdoor events space, offices, and a new museum of Irish sport.

The campus, which is already home to the national indoor arena, FAI headquarters, and other buildings, will see a significant expansion which will require new public transport links to be made available.

In addition to larger facilities planned, there will be an emphasis on smaller projects to be delivered annually for sporting bodies.

A planning application for the project was lodged with Fingal County Council by Sport Ireland in August and its decision, which is yet to be made, is expected in the coming weeks.

Sport Ireland, the authority tasked with the development of and participation in sport around the country, will receive “significant Government spending”, the Taoiseach said at the launch.

He said the developments will “enhance what are already world-class facilities” and added he was “aware of all the benefits that being involved in sport at any level brings to individuals and communities”.

At the core of the project will be improved facilities for high-performance athletes, creating a sustainable campus, an accessible space for the local community to enjoy, and the development of mental wellbeing resources alongside physical ones.

The plans will also see the development of parkland on the campus and a refurbishment of Abbot House.

Major milestone

Sport Ireland board chairperson Kieran Mulvey said the masterplan is a “major milestone” and a reward for Irish athletes’ “extraordinary success” on the world stage. He stressed this was an investment in Ireland’s sporting community, which reflects our “inclusive and multicultural nation”.

The plans emphasise the opportunities that will be available for athletes on campus.

“A range of living, working, training, education and relaxation facilities will be provided, giving choice and flexibility to suit the individual needs of each athlete.” 

Sports Minister Catherine Martin said such investment is “essential to ensure that sport continues to play such an important and central role in Irish life”.

She said the campus is “one of the jewels in the crown of Irish sport and the planned developments as laid out in the Sport Ireland Campus Masterplan Vision will ensure that it is one of the best of its kind anywhere in the world”.

The masterplan will also consolidate office accommodation for Sport Ireland, the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Paralympics Ireland, and other sporting bodies within the campus.

Read More

Schools across country rallied to support Ashling Murphy's pupils after teacher's killing

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov was summoned to Iveagh House today, where he was informed that four Russia Russian ambassador told travel ban on Irish politicians 'unwarranted and unjustified'
Brexit Brexit impact on land border could destabilise communities, says ex-police chief
Irish Examiner scoops top prizes at Newsbrands journalism awards Irish Examiner scoops top prizes at Newsbrands journalism awards
Sport IrelandPlace: DublinPerson: Micheál MartinPerson: Kieran MulveyPerson: Catherine MartinOrganisation: Sport Ireland
Highflyer Chase Day - Warwick Racecourse

Chairman of Horse Sport Ireland resigns days after six board members depart

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.258 s