Sport Ireland plans ambitious development of campus

An ambitious plan to develop Sport Ireland’s campus in the coming decades will be a “major milestone” and a reward for Irish athletes’ “extraordinary success” on the world stage, its chairperson has said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today unveiled the 15- to 20-year masterplan which will see a range of capital developments for Irish athletes in Sport Ireland’s West Dublin site.

Among the new facilities announced were a national velodrome and badminton centre, which are expected to be the first to be delivered. In addition, multiple accommodation centres for athletes, an athlete hub, conferencing and meeting facilities, a refurbished courtyard, a public plaza, outdoor events space, offices, and a new museum of Irish sport.

The campus, which is already home to the national indoor arena, FAI headquarters, and other buildings, will see a significant expansion which will require new public transport links to be made available.

In addition to larger facilities planned, there will be an emphasis on smaller projects to be delivered annually for sporting bodies.

A planning application for the project was lodged with Fingal County Council by Sport Ireland in August and its decision, which is yet to be made, is expected in the coming weeks.

Sport Ireland, the authority tasked with the development of and participation in sport around the country, will receive “significant Government spending”, the Taoiseach said at the launch.

He said the developments will “enhance what are already world-class facilities” and added he was “aware of all the benefits that being involved in sport at any level brings to individuals and communities”.

At the core of the project will be improved facilities for high-performance athletes, creating a sustainable campus, an accessible space for the local community to enjoy, and the development of mental wellbeing resources alongside physical ones.

The plans will also see the development of parkland on the campus and a refurbishment of Abbot House.

Major milestone

Sport Ireland board chairperson Kieran Mulvey said the masterplan is a “major milestone” and a reward for Irish athletes’ “extraordinary success” on the world stage. He stressed this was an investment in Ireland’s sporting community, which reflects our “inclusive and multicultural nation”.

The plans emphasise the opportunities that will be available for athletes on campus.

“A range of living, working, training, education and relaxation facilities will be provided, giving choice and flexibility to suit the individual needs of each athlete.”

Sports Minister Catherine Martin said such investment is “essential to ensure that sport continues to play such an important and central role in Irish life”.

She said the campus is “one of the jewels in the crown of Irish sport and the planned developments as laid out in the Sport Ireland Campus Masterplan Vision will ensure that it is one of the best of its kind anywhere in the world”.

The masterplan will also consolidate office accommodation for Sport Ireland, the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Paralympics Ireland, and other sporting bodies within the campus.