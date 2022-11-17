Russian ambassador told travel ban on Irish politicians 'unwarranted and unjustified'

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has been told it is not normal in a diplomatic situation to be engaging in, what is essentially, propaganda.

Yuri Filatov met with officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs today, after Russia banned 52 politicians from entering the country.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says Ireland's position on the move was made clear.

"A message was conveyed to him that this behaviour by Russia is absolutely unacceptable. It is not the norm in a diplomatic situation," he said following the meeting.

The Government stressed its firm objection to what it said is the "unwarranted and unjustified" travel ban imposed on Irish citizens.

Ireland's position in respect of Russia's illegal aggression against Ukraine was reiterated to the ambassador.

Ireland's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its right to defend itself against this attack under Article 51 of the UN Charter was also reiterated, a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The Department has received a copy of the list of 52 citizens banned from traveling to Russia. Those who are on the list will be notified but the list will not be published.

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Mr Coveney, and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, as well as a number of other key officials and politicians, are among those to have been sanctioned.

The Russian foreign ministry said the measures against the 52 figures were taken following Ireland's support of EU sanctions against Russia.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is said to be consulting with his senior officials this evening and will bring further details to the party leaders in due course.