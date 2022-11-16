Russia bans entry of Taoiseach and Irish officials over sanctions

Among those listed are Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe
Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 12:58
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Taoiseach is among over 50 Irish politicians who have been banned from Russia over their support for Ukraine.

The Kremlin made the announcement on Wednesday.

"Acting under orders from Brussels, Ireland is conducting an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign," said a foreign ministry statement.

Among those listed are Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as well as a number of officials.

The statement adds: "In response to the anti-Russian course of the Irish government, which unconditionally supports the unilateral restrictive measures introduced by the European Union against Russian citizens aimed at attempts to isolate our country internationally, a decision was made to include 52 key representatives of the leadership and politicians of Ireland in the Russian ‘stop list’.

"The list of Irish citizens who are no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation includes, in particular, Prime Minister M. Martin, his deputy L. Varadkar, Chairman of the [Dáil] (lower house of parliament) S. Ó Fearghaíl, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defence S. Coveney, Minister of Justice H. McEntee, Minister of Finance P. Donohoe, as well as a number of senators and deputies of the lower house of parliament."

 - additional reporting from Greg Murphy

