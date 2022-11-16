Fine Gael junior minister taken from Leinster House in ambulance

Fine Gael junior Minister Peter Burke has been brought to hospital having become unwell while speaking in the Seanad this evening.
Mr Burke, who is Minister of State for planning and local government at the Department of Housing was addressing the Seanad on the water environment abstractions bill.
It is understood he asked for the Seanad to take a break as his vision became blurred, according to a source but he soon deteriorated.
It is understood a number of consultants were on site in Leinster House to give a briefing on COPD, a respiratory illness, and a consultant in respiratory medicine was able to tend to Mr Burke.
However, an ambulance was called, and a Fine Gael spokesman confirmed Mr Burke was taken to hospital as a precaution.
It is understood Fine Gael leader and Tanáiste Leo Varadkar has been in contact with Mr Burke and Mr Varadkar told tonight’s parliamentary party meeting that it did not seem to be anything too serious.