More than 62,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland, says CSO

More than 6,900 arrivals from Ukraine are currently living in private accommodation. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 17:00
Liz Dunphy

A total of 62,425 refugees arrived in Ireland after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine by November 6, latest figures from the Central Statistic Office (CSO) show.

More than 1,100 refugees arrived in Ireland from the war-torn country in the week before that date.

Women and men, aged 20 and over, account for 46% and 20% respectively of arrivals to date. Children and youths, aged 0-19 (both male and female) make up 34% of arrivals.

More than 6,900 arrivals from Ukraine are currently living in private accommodation, with 3,224 hosts in receipt of the accommodation recognition payment, which amounts to €400 per month

Midleton local electoral area (LEA) is home to the most Ukrainian refugees in Cork, with 1,087 arrivals up to November 6.

Skibbereen West Cork LEA had 514 Ukrainian refugees; Macroom had 489 Ukrainians; Mallow had 373; Cork City North West accommodated 324; Bandon Kinsale had 307.

Tatiana Romanko and Sergey Chudeav who had to sleep in Dublin Airport in October after there was a shortage of beds for refugees arriving in the country. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Tatiana Romanko and Sergey Chudeav who had to sleep in Dublin Airport in October after there was a shortage of beds for refugees arriving in the country. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Cork City South West was accommodating 301 Ukrainian refugees as of November 6; Cork City North East had 219; Cork City South East had taken in 215; Fermoy had taken in 195; Cobh took in 135 and Carrigaline had accommodated 95 Ukrainians fleeing war.

As of November 1, 2022, 12,544 arrivals from Ukraine have enrolled in schools in the academic year 2022/23, with 63% of these in primary schools and the remaining 37% in secondary schools. Dublin has the highest number of children enrolled in schools at 1,905 while Monaghan had the lowest at 50.

Karola Graupner, CSO statistician, said the analysis shows that Killarney in Co Kerry has taken the highest number of arrivals from Ukraine at 1,899. 

When looking at Ukrainian arrivals as a percentage of the local population (based on preliminary Census 2022 figures), Ms Graupner said: "Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.08% to 8.88%. The LEA with the highest rate was Ennistimon in Co Clare."

Some 8,618 people enrolled in further education and training courses on November, 1, of which 7,417 enrolled in further education English language courses.

As of November 6, 69% of the 22,441 new arrivals seeking employment through Intreo Public Employment Services, noted that English language proficiency was a challenge in securing employment.

Of those seeking employment who recorded a previous occupation (14,555), 'professionals' were the largest group at 32%; followed by service and sales workers at 18%, and managers at 18%.

Of the 17,394 people where the highest level of education was recorded, 66% had achieved an NFQ level equivalent to 7 (ordinary bachelor degree) or higher.

Terrorism victims deserve better, daughter says on anniversary of father’s death

