'I can stay, my son can stay in school': Joy in Killarney as refugees allowed to remain

There were tears of joy and immense relief in Killarney this morning after the Government announced it was reversing its decision to relocate 135 Ukrainian refugees to Mayo.

Just minutes before busses arrived to take members of the Ukrainian community who were living in Hotel Killarney to Westport, news came through of the U-turn by Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman.

The Ukrainian community - who have been staying at the hotel for six months and are made up mostly of women and children - were being relocated to make room for 200 male asylum seekers. They had been given just 48 hours' notice that they were to be moved to Hotel Westport.

A number of the Ukrainian women had vowed not to get on the bus. Hanna (Anna) Bieliavieva had been told she was to leave at 11am on Wednesday. On Tuesday, she described how she arrived in Killarney with her two sons, aged six and eight, from a camp in Poland in March. She is from Kharkiv.

She works at Hotel Killarney as an accommodation assistant. “I’m alone. I don’t have husband. My father and mother are in Kharkiv,” Hanna who is known as Anna said.

She had arrived with nothing only a backpack and the people of Killarney had brought toys and clothes. This morning a smiling Anna thanked the media and holding her six-year-old son Yurii said “I am very happy.” “You see today! I am very happy”.

Julia Bondazenko arrived in March from the Donbas region with her two children, a boy aged 11 and a girl aged seven. Her husband drove here two weeks ago. Her son Vsevolody and daughter Kira were crying last night at having to leave their Killarney friends.

Julia who works in the Great Southern Hotel had vowed to live in the family car, rather than move to Westport from Killarney. On Wednesday an overjoyed Julia said: “Tomorrow I go to work. My daughter and my son go to school."

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman and his officials decided, under significant pressure from Government colleagues, to stop the relocation

The Irish Examiner can confirm that alternative accommodation has been secured in the Killarney area which will allow the families to remain in the community and schools they have settled. It is not yet clear how many of the 135 will remain at the Hotel Killarney and how many will be relocated.

Hundreds of people, including neighbours, schoolteachers and members of the Polish community had gathered in solidarity early this morning at the hotel with the women and children before the news emerged that they would be allowed to stay.

Teachers and classroom assistants from St Oliver’s where 25 children from the hotel attend, as well as the principal from St Brendan’s secondary school, gathered with hundreds of others including local parents and classmates to say goodbye and to voice their objections this morning

St Oliver’s teacher Noel O’Sullivan said they were there in “a show of solidarity”. “There were lots of tears in the classrooms this morning,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

He described the removal as “inhumane and heartless”. One of the Ukrainian boys told him he had not slept at all last night; whilst the 11-year-old friend of another was in tears.

Sheila Casey, chairperson of the organisation Kasi which was instrumental in convening meetings to resist the relocation, questioned why the decision to allow the community to remain “had to go down to the wire” this morning.

“What has shocked us all big time is to think there was accommodation, already registered with IPAS, in Killarney and this was brought to the attention of IPAS and the Department by Brendan Griffin TD and yet it had to go down to the wire.”

Principal of St Brendan’s College Seán Coffey said the issue for schools was one of trust. The decision to suddenly remove the pupils and their families after the huge work which had been put into very successful integration in Killarney had undermined the relationship between students and teachers in all schools.

“This has re-established it. It is a commonsense solution.”

The Ukrainian students were not alone integrated in St Brendan’s but “they have added to the school community.” One of the students now in 5th year and staying at the hotel is on duty for the school’s open night on Wednesday.

“And he was to be gone if this went ahead,” Mr Coffey said. “I’m delighted this has been reversed.”

Niall Kelleher, mayor of Killarney who worked with Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin on getting the decision reversed, said it was welcome news.

“I hope lessons have been learned,” he said of IPAS.

What happened was a huge mistake especially as there were solutions.

Orthodox monastic priest, Fr Benjamen, who arrived a month ago from the north of the Ukraine and is also staying at the hotel said his community were six weeks waiting for a priest in Killarney and he was happy now he and others were not being moved.

“Brutal” was how Rev. Simon Lumby, Church of Ireland, described the letter to the Ukrainian community. He had called for “a stay of execution” on Radio Kerry.