Man, 67, dies after road collision in Co Tipperary

The collision occurred on the N24 at Townspark, Carrick-on-Suir, at around 7.30pm. Stock picture: Larry Cummins

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 23:17
Eimer McAuley

A 67-year-old man has been fatally injured in a road collision in Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary this evening. 

The collision occurred on the N24 at Townspark at 7.30 pm. It involved one driver, a 42-year-old who sustained non-life threatening injuries, and an older pedestrian who died. 

The body of the man remains at the scene. The driver was taken to Tipperary University Hospital for treatment. 

The road remains closed overnight and Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct an investigation at first light. 

Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the N24 at Townspark, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, between 7pm and 8pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda Station.

