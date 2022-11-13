Two men recovering after yacht sailing from Caribbean to Ibiza washes ashore on Achill Island

Two men recovering after yacht sailing from Caribbean to Ibiza washes ashore on Achill Island

It is believed the 50-foot yacht’s mast broke in stormy seas off the west coast of Ireland early last week and capsized with the two men on board.

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 17:43
Edwin McGreal

Two men are recovering after their yacht got into difficulties at sea and washed ashore on Achill Island as their transatlantic journey almost ended in disaster.

It is believed the 50-foot yacht encountered problems off the west coast of Ireland early last week and capsized with the two men on board. It is understood the yacht’s mast broke in stormy seas.

However, no distress signal was issued and the yacht subsequently washed up against an inaccessible cliff-face close to Dooega Head, on the south of Achill Island.

The yacht and the crew were there for three days before one of them scaled the perilous cliffs and raised the alarm in Dooega on Friday. There were strong, gale force winds in Dooega for most of those three days.

Achill Island Coast Guard, with the assistance of the RNLI, attended. Due to the inaccessibility of the remote location, the second crew member had to be airlifted to safety by the Rescue 118 helicopter.

The yacht was stranded on the Achill shore for three days before one of the two crew members scaled the cliffs and raised the alarm in Dooega on Friday.
The yacht was stranded on the Achill shore for three days before one of the two crew members scaled the cliffs and raised the alarm in Dooega on Friday.

He was taken to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar, where he is still being treated.

His colleague was also admitted to hospital but has since been discharged and is being accommodated locally.

Authorities say both men were emaciated and dehydrated. The men told rescuers that one of them is Spanish and the second is from Colombia. Neither was travelling with a passport.

The men said they had set off from a port in the Caribbean and were hoping to travel to Ibiza.

On Saturday, customs officers carried out an examination of the location, assisted by An Garda Siochána. They were lowered to the location by an Air Corps helicopter.

It is understood that no navigational equipment, incriminating evidence, or identifying documentation of any kind was found. Nor was there any food or water on board.

Read More

Calls for holiday homes and vacant buildings to be used by Ukrainian refugees

More in this section

Half of undocumented migrants applying to stay in Ireland come from Brazil, China, and Pakistan Half of undocumented migrants applying to stay in Ireland come from Brazil, China, and Pakistan
Garda inscription on a police jacket from Ireland Investigation underway after Carlow boy dies in tragic accident
Police Stock Police and health and safety authorities investigate two-year-old boy’s death on farm
Place: Achill islandPlace: CaribbeanPlace: Dooega HeadPlace: IbizaOrganisation: Coast GuardOrganisation: RNLI
<p>Donnacha McCauley, aged 6, is lucky to have escaped with minor injuries after the terrifying incident at the family home in Ramelton And but for the heroic actions of his older brother Dualtach, 15, the situation could have been much worse.</p>

Six-year-old saved by hero brother after phone charger causes bedroom blaze

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.233 s