Mercury hits 17.5C, significantly higher-than-average November temperatures

Met Éireann has confirmed that the country saw its highest-ever minimum temperature for a November night on Thursday. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 17:15
Liz Dunphy

The impact of global warming is once again rearing its head in Ireland's unpredictable and changing weather.

Met Éireann has confirmed that the country saw its highest-ever minimum temperature for a November night on Thursday. At Shannon Airport in Co Clare, the temperature did not fall below 15.5°C.

The previous record high for a November night had been 14.6C. Six meteorological stations, including Shannon Airport and Phoenix Park, broke the previous temperature record for November. The figures are based on provisional readings from Met Éireann.

Andrew Doran-Sherlock of Met Éireann said that the highest minimum temperature in November of 14.6C was recorded on three separate occasions – in Valentia in 1947, Valentia in 2011, and Phoenix Park in 2015.

Climate change makes weather events like these more likely and more frequent, he said. Average daily minimum temperatures would generally range from 3C to 7.5C in November, with average temperatures taken from the period 1981–2010, he said.

“So it is substantially above the average,” Mr Doran-Sherlock said. 

“With November, it usually gets colder as the month moves on.” 

Temperatures remained high on Friday, hitting 17.5C in west Mayo. 

“That is over five degrees higher than the November average,” Emer Flood of Met Éireann said.

“Across most of the country today, temperatures reached five degrees above the daily maximum temperature for November. On average, throughout November, the maximum temperature would be 9C to 11C,” she said, with averages taken between 1981 and 2000.

The record temperatures are caused by a strong southerly airflow pulling up very mild air from Spain.

“It will remain mild over the weekend but not as mild as it has been,” Ms Flood said. 

“But it still could potentially reach 16C on Saturday and on Sunday.

“Temperatures for the rest of the week will steadily decrease to more typical temperatures that we would expect for November, so highs of 9C to 11C.”

The UK Met Office said the North also experienced its warmest night on record. The coldest temperature there was 14.5C and was recorded in Derry.

Scotland also provisionally recorded its highest November temperature since records began on Thursday night. A high of 14.6C was confirmed by the Met Office. The previous record was set in 2007 when the mercury reached 14.5C in Aberdeen.

Climate change will turn people in Ireland into migrants, says junior minister

