Students accuse Government of inaction on climate change at Dáil protest

Students accuse Government of inaction on climate change at Dáil protest

A climate change protest organised by students at Trinity College Dublin is held outside Leinster House in Dublin. Speakers criticised inaction by the Irish government and the Cop27 UN climate summit being held in Egypt this week. Picture: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA Wire

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 16:50
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Students and activists have accused the Government of inaction on climate change at a protest outside Leinster House.

The demonstration, organised by students at Trinity College Dublin, coincided with the Cop27 UN climate conference being held in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Activists with homemade signs sat cross-legged on Molesworth Street while listening to speakers criticise world leaders attending the summit, as well as Egypt’s human rights record.

The words “fossil fuel RIP” were spray-painted on the pillars at the gates of Leinster House, and the crowd chanted “system change not climate change” as they moved outside the gates.

One speaker told the crowd that Transport Minister Eamon Ryan had said previous climate protests had an impact on Government, and appealed to Irish leaders to “listen to the science and listen to young people”.

A climate change protest organised by students at Trinity College Dublin is held outside Leinster House in Dublin. Speakers criticised inaction by the Irish Government and the Cop27 UN climate summit being held in Egypt this week. Picture: Grainne Ní Aodha/PA Wire
A climate change protest organised by students at Trinity College Dublin is held outside Leinster House in Dublin. Speakers criticised inaction by the Irish Government and the Cop27 UN climate summit being held in Egypt this week. Picture: Grainne Ní Aodha/PA Wire

Trinity student Lean, who did not give his surname, said that the current way of living “should not be seen as normal”.

“It is a system of colonialism, extraction and massive inequality across countries and across classes.

“This is why our demand should be system change, not climate change,” he told the protest.

Secondary school student Kate Devitt told the crowd that “the science is clear” and “we need to uproot the system which is killing our world”.

“In order to right these wrongs, we must come together. Governments, corporations and individuals, working together to achieve real change, radical change.

A climate change protest organised by students at Trinity College Dublin is held outside Leinster House in Dublin. Speakers criticised inaction by the Government and the Cop27 UN climate summit being held in Egypt this week. Picture: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA Wire
A climate change protest organised by students at Trinity College Dublin is held outside Leinster House in Dublin. Speakers criticised inaction by the Government and the Cop27 UN climate summit being held in Egypt this week. Picture: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA Wire

“This time must be different, our government needs to listen. We need more than just a photo opportunity for those in power.

“If they really cared, I wouldn’t be here today. We wouldn’t be here begging for action.

We wouldn’t be here skipping school and striking on the streets to demand action if they were actually listening. They hear us but they don’t listen.

“Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister Ryan, your inaction speaks volumes and the world is listening.” Professor Clare Kelly accused the government of thinking “why do today what we can put off until tomorrow”.

While addressing the crowd, she asked of Taoiseach Micheál Martin: “Can you explain to me, a Thaoisigh, how being the EU’s third highest per capita emitter of greenhouse gases is consistent with doing everything in our power to ensure a sustainable planet?

“Can you explain to me, a Thaoisigh, how setting sectoral emissions reductions targets that are neither consistent with our own climate legislation nor specify the level that will make them actionable or enforceable is consistent with doing everything in our power to ensure a sustainable planet?

“And can you explain to me, finally a Thaoisigh, how people having to decide between eating or heating while energy companies turn and report record profits is consistent with doing everything in our power to ensure a sustainable planet?” Among the groups at the protest were the Climate Justice Coalition, Extinction Rebellion, Fridays For Future, One Planet For All, Oxfam Ireland, People Before Profit, and Rosa.

Read More

Cop27: A hive of activity but the talking needs to be replaced by action

More in this section

One of the world's biggest football sticker collections to be exhibited in Cork this week One of the world's biggest football sticker collections to be exhibited in Cork this week
Mercury hits 17.5C, significantly higher-than-average November temperatures Mercury hits 17.5C, significantly higher-than-average November temperatures
Paschal Donohoe brands tech firms' handling of job losses as 'appalling' Paschal Donohoe brands tech firms' handling of job losses as 'appalling'
#Climate Change
<p>The Irish Banking Culture Board was responding to new data from the Central Bank which suggested over half of mortgage holders in long-term arrears made no repayment towards their mortgage in 2020 or 2021. File Picture: iStock</p>

Courts 'too lenient' in pursuing mortgage-holders in long-term arrears

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s