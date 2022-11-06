Cop27 climate talks in Egypt: key questions answered

As Cop27 gets under way in Egypt, here are answers to some of the key questions about the climate conference.

– What is Cop27?

It is the latest set of UN climate negotiations which take place every year, and this year is taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, following last year’s conference, Cop26, which the UK hosted in Glasgow.

– What will be discussed?

One of the central issues is that action is needed to cut fossil fuels and the greenhouse gases driving climate change, as we are currently on course for 2.4-2.6C of warming – which the UN warns would be catastrophic.

Developed countries are also under pressure to deliver the levels of finance promised – and needed – to help poorer nations adapt to climate change and to invest in clean technology.

And a key issue up for debate is addressing loss and damage – the now unavoidable consequences of climate change such as the destruction of crops, homes and infrastructure, which are being felt worst by vulnerable countries who did least to contribute to the crisis.

– These issues feel familiar. Haven’t we made any progress since Glasgow?

There has been some progress, with countries including Australia bringing in new climate plans, as all countries pledged to at Cop26.

But the latest assessments from the UN show climate action plans fall far short of what is needed to limit dangerous climate change, bringing down emissions by only 5-10% by 2030, compared to the 45% cut needed to keep temperatures rises to the 1.5C threshold countries have signed up to.

Greenhouse gases continue to rise, and there is no credible pathway in place to meeting the 1.5C goal, the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) warns.

Levels of finance for adapting to climate change are also falling far short of what is needed, UN analysis shows, and loss and damage must be addressed.

– What can be done to tackle loss and damage?

Many vulnerable countries and campaigners want an international loss and damage finance facility to help developing countries with the loss and damage they suffer.

A “polluter pays” principle would require developed countries – most responsible for the pollution driving climate change – to pay into the fund.

Developed countries have historically been reluctant to agree to such a mechanism, but as the impacts of extreme weather worsen around the world – most vividly with the devastating floods in Pakistan this year – the pressure is rising to deliver finance for loss and damage.