Cop27: A hive of activity but the talking needs to be replaced by action

"The longer we take, the more it costs" - those were the words of Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, as she delivered her national statement to the Cop27 climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. They act to focus minds on the need to not only act to combat climate change, but to act quickly.

The impacts of climate change are already apparent. Extreme weather events, such as floods, droughts, and extreme heat are already costing us significant amounts, not only in financial terms, but in lost livelihoods and irreparable damage to delicate ecosystems.

As an Irishman more used to grey skies and rain, the 28C weather of the Egyptian winter is already at the upper limit of my comfort zone. One can scarcely imagine how it is here in the summer, when it can reach close to 50C.

Set against the backdrop of the Sinai desert, the Cop27 conference venue is a hive of activity. Delegates, party members and observers from across the world have gathered to agree a deal that will hopefully put the world on a pathway compatible with the Paris Agreement.

However, the hustle and bustle of the pavilion is periodically interrupted by the roar of a jet engine. The conference centre is situated directly under the flight path approaching Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport.

The sight of airplanes flying overhead juxtaposes strongly with the discussions happening on the ground surrounding ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With aviation responsible for about 3.5% of man-made warming, surely agreeing a framework to decarbonise flying must be on the agenda.

The effects of climate change are most strongly felt in developing nations, who have contributed the least to the excess carbon dioxide in our atmosphere. This was a key point highlighted over and over during the first two days.

Leaders from low-lying and vulnerable countries, where climate change is an existential threat, have made calls for western and industrialised nations to pay for the "loss and damage" already caused by climate change. Ireland, for its part, has stated that loss and damage is a priority, with the Taoiseach pledging €10m to the Global Shield initiative, which aims to provide financial aid to areas and regions impacted by climate change.

Ultimately, at this stage of the game we know what we have to do. A rapid move away from fossil fuels. Liveable cities. Sustainable food systems. A just transition.

As the negotiations begin in earnest, the time for talking is nearly over. The time for action and implementation is now.

