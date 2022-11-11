€2.1bn needed to modernise HSE computer network, board told

Up to €2.1bn could be needed to modernise the HSE’s computer networks over 20 years, the HSE board has been told.

It comes as two senior EY Ireland staff join the HSE’s eHealth work on a temporary basis.

Puneet Kukreja is the interim chief information security officer and John Ward is interim chief technology and transformation officer.

They are partners at EY Ireland and were selected following a Government procurement framework process.

A HSE spokesman said permanent positions will be advertised early next year. An EY spokeswoman said they are unable to comment on client matters.

The firm received €17.7m from the HSE between the beginning of 2020 and end of March 2021.

It emerged recently that former HSE chief executive Paul Reid may do advisory work with EY next year. Former deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn is now health sector lead at EY.

HSE board meeting minutes for September show Mr Ward said a case has been submitted to the Department of Health.

“The investment case estimates the cost of implementing eHealth, specifically the implementation of an EHR [electronic health record] system at €1.4bn with a core deployment phase of seven to 10 years, and a total implementation timeframe of 20 years,” the minutes show.

A separate ICT and cyber programme is projected to require €656m over seven years. This includes €260m for voluntary organisations.

“In summary, the estimated funding allocation required by the HSE could be up to €2.1bn to achieve a successful and secure eHealth transformation,” the board was told.

The meeting heard €88.5m is needed to mobilise cybersecurity plans next year.

'Electronic charts can add to clinical risk'

Meanwhile, an inquest into the death of baby Molly McEvoy at the Rotunda hospital heard the electronic system for keeping medical notes there could increase the risk to patients rather than help to improve the care of pregnant women.

Sam Coulter-Smith, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, told an inquest that the Rotunda had “lost control of the process” of how it kept medical records.

He added: “The electronic charts can add to clinical risk rather than remove clinical risk.”

Prof Coulter-Smyth a former master of the Rotunda, claimed the system had been “parachuted in”, with any changes to it subject to the approval of the HSE, and that it was “not user-friendly”.