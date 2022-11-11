€2.1bn needed to modernise HSE computer network, board told

€2.1bn needed to modernise HSE computer network, board told

A HSE spokesman said permanent positions will be advertised early next year.

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Niamh Griffin & Sean McCarthaigh

Up to €2.1bn could be needed to modernise the HSE’s computer networks over 20 years, the HSE board has been told.

It comes as two senior EY Ireland staff join the HSE’s eHealth work on a temporary basis.

Puneet Kukreja is the interim chief information security officer and John Ward is interim chief technology and transformation officer.

They are partners at EY Ireland and were selected following a Government procurement framework process.

A HSE spokesman said permanent positions will be advertised early next year. An EY spokeswoman said they are unable to comment on client matters.

The firm received €17.7m from the HSE between the beginning of 2020 and end of March 2021.

It emerged recently that former HSE chief executive Paul Reid may do advisory work with EY next year. Former deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn is now health sector lead at EY.

HSE board meeting minutes for September show Mr Ward said a case has been submitted to the Department of Health.

“The investment case estimates the cost of implementing eHealth, specifically the implementation of an EHR [electronic health record] system at €1.4bn with a core deployment phase of seven to 10 years, and a total implementation timeframe of 20 years,” the minutes show.

A separate ICT and cyber programme is projected to require €656m over seven years. This includes €260m for voluntary organisations.

“In summary, the estimated funding allocation required by the HSE could be up to €2.1bn to achieve a successful and secure eHealth transformation,” the board was told.

The meeting heard €88.5m is needed to mobilise cybersecurity plans next year.

'Electronic charts can add to clinical risk'

Meanwhile, an inquest into the death of baby Molly McEvoy at the Rotunda hospital heard the electronic system for keeping medical notes there could increase the risk to patients rather than help to improve the care of pregnant women.

Sam Coulter-Smith, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, told an inquest that the Rotunda had “lost control of the process” of how it kept medical records.

He added: “The electronic charts can add to clinical risk rather than remove clinical risk.”

Prof Coulter-Smyth a former master of the Rotunda, claimed the system had been “parachuted in”, with any changes to it subject to the approval of the HSE, and that it was “not user-friendly”.

Read More

HSE warns of increase in assaults and drink-driving if pub hours extended

More in this section

Cork hospital healthcare assistant died after ingesting drug he took from needle bin Cork hospital healthcare assistant died after ingesting drug he took from needle bin
FILE PHOTO: Glasses of Heineken beer are seen at a restaurant in Hanoi Publicans hit out at 'poor timing' of increase in price of pint
Video of Dublin Bus driving on footpath sparks investigation Video of Dublin Bus driving on footpath sparks investigation
HSEOrganisation: HSE
<p>Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident.</p>

Woman, 40s, pronounced dead at scene after being struck by car

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s