Safefood: 'Many people spend money on food supplements they likely don’t need'

People may be spending money on food supplements they do not need, new research has found.

The research, from Safefood, revealed that almost half of Irish adults (48%) are taking a food supplement. The majority (60%) of those surveyed who take a supplement take Vitamin D.

Multivitamins and minerals are taken by some 41% and vitamin C is taken by 34% of study respondents. Almost half of parents in the survey (47%) reported giving supplements to their children.

Although food supplements play an important role in correcting nutritional deficiencies, current guidelines advise that for healthy individuals, only two supplements are recommended; vitamin D for those under five and over 65, and folic acid for people who could become pregnant.

“From the research, it would appear that many people are spending money on supplements they likely don’t need," Dr Aileen McGloin, Director of Nutrition with Safefood said.

“While it’s encouraging that Vitamin D is the most commonly consumed supplement, other multivitamins and mineral options appear to be overconsumed. We would advise people to discuss their diet with a trusted healthcare professional first before spending money on other supplements.”

The research, which was undertaken by Ulster University, suggests that food supplement use may be on the increase among the general adult population.

When asked why they purchased, “generally supporting the immune system” was one of the main perceived advantages that emerged from focus groups with participants, for example, “preventing colds and flu”.

Those most likely to use food supplements were women, aged from 35 to 49, and from a higher socioeconomic status. They were working full-time, married or living as married, living with a diagnosed physical health condition, vegetarian or vegan.

The level of food supplements people take is questioned by our new research.



It says people are taking vitamins and minerals despite guidelines only recommending Vitamin D and folic acid for certain groups.



Read more here: https://t.co/J13bJLqzkC@HealthyIreland @HSELive pic.twitter.com/Cs2CH5Tmnd — safefood (@safefood_net) November 10, 2022

They believed that taking supplements would be beneficial to their health, good for them, or that it would be wise to do so. Parents who were supplement users were more than twice as likely to give their child a food supplement than parents who were not food supplement users.

Among people who reported that they currently take food supplements, the mean or average number of supplements reported was 2.6. The majority reported daily use of food supplements (81%).

Safefood raised concerns about the regulation of food supplements and the potential risk of excess micronutrient intakes.

Joana De Silva, Chief Specialist in Nutrition with Safefood added:

We know that a healthy balanced diet is the best way to support good health.

"Excess water-soluble vitamins like Vitamin C for example can’t be used and will be eliminated from the body, so in reality, they’re a waste of money.

"It would be much better for overall health if people were making changes to what they eat rather than taking extra tablets. However, if you have a specific medical condition or need to restrict certain foods, then you may need to take supplements. Our advice would be to discuss this with a trusted healthcare professional.”

Safefood is a public body responsible for raising consumer awareness of issues relating to food safety and healthy eating.