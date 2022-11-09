Dáil supports motion calling for urgent action on treatment of long Covid

A motion calling for swifter action on treatment for long Covid has been unanimously supported in the Dáil.

This comes as the first long Covid clinic formally set up in Ireland at the Mater Hospital is due to close, possibly as early as next month, due to lack of State funding.

The Dáil motion was proposed by Denis Naughten with the Regional Group of TDs. It called for clinics promised under a HSE interim model of care to be fully staffed, and a specialist service for children to be established.

It is not known how many people here have or have had the condition, with the HSE relying on international estimates showing long Covid develops in 10-20% of those infected.

Over 1.6m Covid cases have been identified here using PCR testing alone, which could indicate that over 300,000 people have long Covid.

Independent TD Verona Murphy said: “The ability of some people to return to work has been compromised or limited by continuation of Covid symptoms.”

Independent TD Michael Lowry said he has been “inundated” with emails and calls.

“Each one tells their own harrowing story, many have been suffering since the first wave of the virus,” he said.

Minister of State Frank Feighan responded on behalf of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, saying the Government is committed to the national programme with some clinics already operational.

“The HSE is continuing to work with Letterkenny University Hospital and Limerick University Hospital to progress the opening of clinics at both sites,” he said.

Frank Feighan said the Government was committed to the national long Covid programme. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane supported the motion and criticised the State's approach.

“The fact many of these long Covid clinics are not operational is not giving us the real data in relation to how many people are suffering from long Covid,” he said. He also urged more support for GPs.

The Mater clinic treats patients from around Ireland for cognitive symptoms. Social Democrats health spokeswoman Roisin Shortall said: “Hospital management has been forced to take this decision as the Government has starved its facility of funding.”

The hospital previously told the Irish Examiner it plans to transfer patients to HSE-funded clinics.