Patients with brain fog linked to long Covid 'not getting attention they deserve'  

Patients with brain fog linked to long Covid 'not getting attention they deserve'  

Professor Jack Lambert is critical of the emphasis on pulmonary symptoms here, saying eight of the State’s long Covid clinics focus on this compared to one at St James’ in Dublin for neurological problems.

Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 19:00
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

Long Covid patients suffering with brain fog and other cognitive problems have access to inadequate services compared to people experiencing other symptoms, an expert in the area has warned.

As the understanding of long Covid improves, symptoms are sometimes separated into those potentially linked to heart or lung, and to the brain.

However University College Dublin School of Medicine’s Professor Jack Lambert is critical of the emphasis on pulmonary symptoms here, saying eight of the State’s long Covid clinics focus on this compared to one at St James’ in Dublin for neurological problems.

He said he continues to see patients from around the country who struggle to get help locally. 

In one example, he said a patient's "major problem was tinnitus and total exhaustion, her pulmonary specialist told her he hadn’t known tinnitus is a symptom of long Covid and told her to go on Youtube and google tinnitus". 

I have hundreds of stories like this, case after case. This is a tragedy. 

Prof Lambert, a top infectious diseases expert, said he has discussed the shortfall in treatment with the HSE lead for long Covid Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain.

“They put together a strategy that is really missing the target of long Covid damage, the services they are providing for these patients are really inadequate. It should be neuro-rehabilitation led,” he said.

“There are rehabilitation specialists at the National Rehabilitation Centre, they take care of patients with these conditions. 

"People who post-head trauma have brain fog, concentration problems, sleep disturbances and a lot of the same things long Covid patients have.” 

A HSE spokesman said: “the tone of the meeting was collaborative and constructive, with suggestions as to how Prof Lambert and his colleague could engage with colleagues already working on research in this area.” 

He added: “There was a good discussion on the existing Neurocognitive Clinic and agreement that overall referrals to services will need to be monitored to help determine future needs of patients. It was emphasised that the model of care is an interim one.” 

Positive outcomes from drug treatment

Prof Lambert said he has treated patients with low-dose naltrexone (LDN) to good effect. 

A study he and a colleague published in July showed 38 patients had more energy, better concentration levels, and less pain after two months.

“It’s a licenced medication, anybody in the country can prescribe it,” he said. “We started using it for long Covid patients and it appears to be of benefit.” 

A recent review by Reuters of long Covid treatment globally included this Irish study.

Meanwhile, uncertainty continues around how many people had or now have long Covid here. 

A survey commissioned by the HSE from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has not yet begun. 

Phase 1 may start before Christmas but this depends on finishing preparatory work and levels of Covid-19 infections.

It will run in one area only initially, a HSE spokesman said. “Preliminary results are expected early in 2023 and further work will be planned based on these findings,” he said.

In Scotland one in 20 people who had the virus developed long Covid symptoms. 

The most reported symptoms include breathlessness, chest pain, palpitations, and confusion or brain fog, the 'Covid in Scotland' study, published in the journal Nature, found.

Read More

How will long Covid play out over the coming years?  

More in this section

'They literally saved my life': PJ Gallagher spent three months in hospital for depression and urges others to seek help 'They literally saved my life': PJ Gallagher spent three months in hospital for depression and urges others to seek help
Garda stock Gardaí investigating  unexplained death of man, 60s, in Dublin overnight
Brexit Full implementation of NI Protocol ‘would halt east-west trade within 48 hours’
#COVID-19Person: Professor Jack LambertOrganisation: HSE
<p>It has emerged that 33 Ukrainian refugees have been told they are without accommodation after arriving in Ireland this week. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin</p>

Ukrainian refugees forced to sleep in Dublin Airport after Citywest closure

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.206 s