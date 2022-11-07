Taoiseach denies Cop27 is a 'greenwashing' event 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has defended the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, which has come in for withering criticism from high-profile environmental activists as high-level "greenwashing" and ignoring human rights abuses.

Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg and Guardian environmental political writer George Monbiot have decried the two-week UN-backed event in Sharm el Sheikh.

Ms Thunberg said the event was an exercise in greenwashing, the practice of countries and companies making unproven claims about environmental credentials through slick marketing and scant evidence to back it up.

Mr Monbiot said he would not attend because of Egypt's "brutal and despotic" regime, and that "the decision to hold this conference in Egypt grants unwarranted legitimacy to an illegitimate government".

Human Rights Watch and other groups claim the host country is stifling dissent from climate scientists.

Egypt, which is seeing rising sea levels and water scarcity already having an impact, has silenced critics from inside the country, according to a report from the human rights organisation.

The Egyptian government has severely curtailed environmental groups’ ability to carry out independent policy, advocacy, and field work essential to protecting the country’s natural environment, it claimed.

An activist demonstrates near the entrance of the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, Picture: Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Mr Martin told the Irish Examiner that while he understood the criticism, it was a worthwhile event.

"This is an African Cop event, which is the most vulnerable to climate change. People can be cynical about global gatherings, of course, but it is an event where all global leaders gather together in one place to get things done.

"This must become a Cop of action, following on from various pledges. I attended an event hosted by German chancellor Olaf Scholz between the G7 countries, and the V20 group of vulnerable countries that aims to come to agreement on how best protect those nations. I'm meeting the leader of Vanuatu, one of the vulnerable countries. This is a challenge we must take together.

"Cop26 in Glasgow last year was very invigorating and a turning point in the climate change fight, I believe. Now it is time in Sharm el Sheikh to follow through with actions," he said.

Ireland will have about 100 delegates attending over the two weeks, with next week primed to be crucial in getting deals over the line, as was the case in Glasgow last year. Environment Minister Eamon Ryan will be in Egypt for the second week's negotiations.

ActionAid Ireland, the organisation that works with women and children, said richer nations can no longer ignore the plight of millions of people losing their lives and livelihoods to climate change.

Global lead for climate justice at ActionAid Teresa Anderson, said: "It’s unbelievable that as it stands communities like those in Pakistan being impacted by extreme flooding can’t access any UN funding to rebuild and recover.

"At this Cop27, governments must finally agree to setting up a financing facility to address loss and damage and give hope to those living through the reality of climate change every day.”