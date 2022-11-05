Bono discusses Las Vegas performances and future of U2

Bono has hinted that U2 may play a live show in Las Vegas next year.

Speaking on The Brendan O'Connor Show on RTÉ Radio One this morning, the U2 frontman said the Irish rock band only want to put out music when they are ready to take it to their audience, live.

When asked whether the band will grace Las Vegas next year the singer replied: "I can't announce Vegas, you'd have to shoot me! But if it happens, I can promise you it won't be like anything you've ever seen in Las Vegas or anywhere, ever.

"There's no place yet big enough. For us to go, it has to be something that no-one's ever gone [to] before, Bono said."

Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, was on the show to promote his new memoir, 'Surrender.'

The Dubliner reflected fondly on the time he spent penning the new book saying: "The best bit of it was, it allowed me to spend some time quietly on my own.”

In the book, Bono opens up about his relationship with his father, who had a son with another woman.

Bono became aware of his half-brother in 2000 and immediately wanted to discuss the situation with his father.

"I asked him, did he love my mother? And he said, Yes. And I said, How can that be? And he said it can. And I felt that was all I had the right to ask him. And he was very respectful."

The 'Beautiful Day' hitmaker also touches on the death of his mother who passed away at her own father's funeral.

“As my grandfather is being lowered into the ground, my mother faints, we think. But she had an aneurysm,” he said.

The 62-year-old also gushed over his wife Ali Hewson claiming that his new book was "a lovesong" to her.

Bono’s memoir 'Surrender' was published earlier this month.