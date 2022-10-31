10 books for November: Bono, Matthew Perry, Michelle Obama, Sean Quinn

There's a bumper crop of books due in the month ahead, particularly for fans of biographies 
10 books for November: Bono, Matthew Perry, Michelle Obama, Sean Quinn

A bumper month for biographies.

Denise O'Donoghue

Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, by Bono (Nov 1) 

The 40 chapters of singer Bono's autobiography are each named after a U2 song. He writes about the family, friends and faith that have sustained, challenged and shaped him throughout his career.

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, by Matthew Perry (Nov 1) 

Matthew Perry brings readers behind the scenes of the hit sitcom Friends and shares his struggles with addiction, delivering a message of hope and persistence.

The Prisoner, by BA Paris (Nov 3)

This latest thriller from BA Paris centres on a woman who is married to a billionaire but realises she feels safer when imprisoned by mysterious captors.

The Great Lighthouses of Ireland, by David Hare (Nov 3) 

Discover the stories about the lighthouses around Ireland’s coast and learn about the men and women who lived and worked in them. Some stunning shots accompany those histories.

Quinn, by Trevor Birney (Nov 8)

The remarkable inside story of former billionaire Sean Quinn, who gambled his fortune on Anglo-Irish Bank shares, and lost his company in the process.

The Sh!te Before Christmas, by Serena Terry (Nov 10)

The woman behind the viral TikTok, mammy Banter, shares an all-too familiar festive tale of a mother run ragged in her quest to create the perfect Christmas for her family.

The Lost Metal by Brandon Sanderson (Nov 15) 

Return to author Brandon Sanderson's world of Scadrial as its second era comes to an earth-shattering conclusion.

Mad Honey, by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Nov 15) 

Olivia ends up back in her sleepy New Hampshire hometown with her son Asher after her husband reveals a darker side. When Asher's girlfriend dies, Olivia realises her son has hidden more than he shared with her.

The Light We Carry, by Michelle Obama (Nov 15)

Following her memoir, Becoming, Michelle Obama shares the habits and principles she developed to adapt to change and overcome various obstacles, while exploring issues around race, gender and visibility.

Now is Not the Time to Panic, by Kevin Wilson (Nov 15) 

This emotional coming-of-age story follows a romance during the Coalfield Panic of 1996 in Tennessee and considers the secrets that haunt us — and what the truth will set free.

Culture That Made Me: Gráinne Seoige on dance music and Minority Report  

