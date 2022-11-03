Commuters caught in traffic chaos due to floods in Wexford

Commuters have been stuck in floods in Wexford this evening, with some sitting in cars on the M11 near Gorey.
The northbound lanes of the M11 remain closed tonight until at least 9pm between junction 22 and 24, although the two southbound lanes of traffic are reopened, according to Wexford County Council.
According to the council, there was heavy flooding in Gorey, Courtown, and surrounding areas, following heavy rainfall this evening.
Fire and road crews were dispatched by the local authority to deal with spot flooding incidents and blocked drains.
Local bus services were also impacted, but services were returning to normal after 7.30pm.
Buses leaving Gorey for Dublin could not do so for some time, because of the flooding.
One Twitter user tweeted that she had been stuck on a bus for three hours due to the flooding.
Hour 3 of being stuck in Wexford bus. Whole motorway is flooded and there is a car stuck in the middle of some very deep water 🙏— Aoife (@aoifedwyer7) November 3, 2022
An Garda Síochána issued an alert advising motorists to avoid the M11 between junctions 22 and 23.
*Wexford Traffic Alert*— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 3, 2022
- The M11 between Junction 22 and Junction 23 is closed in both directions due to flooding. Road users are advised to avoid the area.
- The Gorey to Ballymoney road is also closed due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/CkJhV2BJun