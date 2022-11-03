Commuters caught in traffic chaos due to floods in Wexford

Commuters caught in traffic chaos due to floods in Wexford

According to the council, there was heavy flooding in Gorey, Courtown and surrounding areas, following heavy rainfall this evening. Picture: Andy Gibson

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 20:48
Ann Murphy

Commuters have been stuck in floods in Wexford this evening, with some sitting in cars on the M11 near Gorey.

The northbound lanes of the M11 remain closed tonight until at least 9pm between junction 22 and 24, although the two southbound lanes of traffic are reopened, according to Wexford County Council.

According to the council, there was heavy flooding in Gorey, Courtown, and surrounding areas, following heavy rainfall this evening.

Fire and road crews were dispatched by the local authority to deal with spot flooding incidents and blocked drains.

Local bus services were also impacted, but services were returning to normal after 7.30pm. 

Buses leaving Gorey for Dublin could not do so for some time, because of the flooding.

One Twitter user tweeted that she had been stuck on a bus for three hours due to the flooding.

An Garda Síochána issued an alert advising motorists to avoid the M11 between junctions 22 and 23.

Read More

Donnelly urged to ensure country's only cervical screening lab resumes testing

More in this section

An Bord Pleanala / Cobblestone Minister rang Bord Pleanála chair just hours before his departure
2022 Web Summit In Lisbon Cosgrave defends dinner with two journalists disinvited from Web Summit 
Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney in Belfast PSNI chief says ‘calm the rhetoric’ as fears raised of loyalist violence
#Weather#Flooding#transporttravelPlace: WexfordPlace: GoreyPlace: CourtownOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
Commuters caught in traffic chaos due to floods in Wexford

Helicopter lost for 60 years identified in Lough Foyle

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s